ASR District Plans 40,000 Home Stays To Boost Tribal Tourism

Visakhapatnam:ASR District has outlined an ambitious plan to establish 40,000 home-stays to serve the district’s four million residents.

This initiative aligns with the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s new tourism policy for the Araku region, which aims to boost livelihoods and attract visitors to tribal areas. Residents of the 11 mandals under the Paderu ITDA are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, stated district collector dollector, Dinesh Kumar here on Wednesday.

The collector said the administration would work diligently to ensure the success of home tourism in the district.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with home-stay operators on Wednesday, he highlighted the transformative potential of this initiative andsaid 150 homes have already received approval under the tribal affairs ministry’s Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) scheme.



To address financial barriers, he said the government is offering several subsidies. “Home-stays, classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are eligible for a 35 per cent subsidy under the PM’s Employment Guarantee Scheme. Additionally, approved units qualify for an extra 5 per cent investment subsidy.



Loans would be available through the district rural development organization. Officials estimate that investments can be recovered within two tourism seasons, he said.



The collector said training camps would be organised to enhance management skills. Home-stays will be graded as silver or gold, based on the amenities provided to attract foreign tourists.



He also highlighted the importance of safety, saying security committees would be formed at the village, mandal and district levels. In areas with ten or more home-stays, associations will be created and supported by the DRDA.



ITDA project officer Thirumani Sri Pooja noted the cultural value of home-stays, saying they offer tourists an opportunity to experience tribal customs, food and daily life while also boosting local incomes.



State nodal officer Prasanna Lakshmi encouraged operators to apply through the online portal. A dedicated technical team from the tourism department would be available to assist with any issues.



District tourism officer Dasu, DRDA project director Murali and others were present.