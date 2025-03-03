ASR district experiences varied temperatures





Visakhapatnam: The ASR district is experiencing varied temperatures for the last couple of days. According to assistant director of Regional Agriculture Research Station A. Appala Swamy, Kunavaram in the plains for the district registered a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23 degrees, Araku Valley recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.9 degrees.



Ananthagiri recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees, Chintapalle recorded a minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 33.4 degrees, Dumbriguda 14.3 and 33.1, G Madugula 13.6 and 31, GK Veedhi 13.4 and 32.5, Hukumpeta 13.1 and 32.4, Koyyuru a minimum of 18.3 degrees and a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius.



The highest temperature was recorded in Kunavaram at 37.7, Y Ramavaram 37.1, Gangavaram at 37, Yetapaka at 36.7, Maredumilli and Rajavommangi at 36.6, and Chintoor at 36.3 degrees Celsius.



“Though the maximum temperatures on the ghats went up to 30 degrees and above, the climate remained cold indoors. We are not using ceiling fans, and during nights it is much colder,’’ Appala Swamy said. He said humidity and high temperatures were causing discomfort in the plain areas of Chintoor, Kunavaram, and Y Ramavaram mandals.

Director of IMD, Amaravati, Stella S., said higher altitudes would have colder temperatures compared to plain areas.



