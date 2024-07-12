ASR District: Adali getting ready for the season's tourists

Not well-known as other tourist spots in AP, Adali is smaller, yet a beautiful tourist destination with some unique things.Parvatipuram Manyam district administration is developing this spot in Seethampeta. Adding to its natural beauty, the administration is developing a tribal museum to showcase the culture and traditions of the tribal communities in the region.State government is spending around ₹1.6 crore on restaurants, a camp house with tents, and an incredible view of the area's natural wonders.During an inspection visit on Friday, Seethampeta ITDA's in-charge project officer C. Vishnu Charan exuded enthusiasm over how Adali is coming up as a tourist destination, which will attract a large number of visitors.For visitors, among other things, there is Gokulam, shed works at Puliputti, and Horticulture and Nursery Training Centre at Sithampet Mandal, apart from the Tribal Museum.Assistant project officer G. China Babu and Tribal Welfare executive engineer Simhachalam were among those who showcased the budding tourist destination.