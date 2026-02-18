ASR Collector Stresses Coordination to Prevent Malpractice in Exams

Visakhapatnam:The district administration has instructed officials to ensure the strict conduct of the upcoming 10th grade, intermediate and open school examinations in Alluri Seetharamaraju and Polavaram districts.

During a review meeting held at the collectorate on Wednesday, ASR collector Dinesh Kumar stressed the need for coordination among departments to guarantee smooth and fair examinations.



The 10th-grade exams would be conducted at 72 centres across the two districts. In the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, 7,299 regular students will take exams at 47 centres, while 505 private students will be examined at 10 open school centres. Additionally, 582 students will attend open school exams at three centres.



In Polavaram district, 4,158 regular students will appear at 32 centres, 26 private students will take exams at five open school centres, and 603 students will participate in three open school centres.



The collector asked RTC to operate special buses to ensure students arrive on time. Uninterrupted power supply should be ensured during the exam days, he said.



Section 144 would be enforced at all exam centres, with police escorts assigned to inspection teams.

The collector also highlighted the importance of cooperation with postal staff for the secure handling of exam papers. To prevent malpractice, CCTV cameras will be installed, and strict security measures will be enforced, especially in private schools and identified problematic centres.

The meeting was attended by assistant collector Sahit, Paderu DSP Abhishek, district in-charge revenue officer Ambedkar, DEO Ramakrishna Rao, mandal education officers, and other staff members.