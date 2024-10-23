ASR collector issues directives, eases access to birth certificates

The new orders, effective immediately, would provide much-needed relief to 12,476 boys and girls across 22 mandals in the district.The collector, , has instructed Village Revenue Officers (VROs) to stop insisting on notarised affidavits for various applications, including mutations, issuance of family member certificates, late registration of birth certificates and late registration of death certificates.This decision follows public grievances about the additional bureaucratic burden of notarised affidavits imposed on school admissions.The directive mandates that all district tahsildars and Revenue Officers (ROs) must, from now on, rely on alternative verification forms to process these applications, such as recording the statements.Emphasising the importance of compliance, the collector warned that any VRO, Grama Sachivalayam or mee-Seva staff who continue to demand notarised affidavits would face disciplinary action under the CCA Rules, 1991.Further, any complaint from the general public regarding such practices will lead to severe punishment of the errant officials.To ensure adherence to the new guidelines, tahsildars have been directed to inform all VROs and other officials to follow the GO instructions meticulously.