Asia’s Century Has Dawned, India Must Seize Its Moment: Sanjau Baru

Vijayawada: Economist and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru has noted that the 21st Century belongs to Asia, with India and China as the principal engines of global growth and manufacturing.

However, he cautioned that while India’s present GDP growth rate of around 7 per cent was commendable, the country must aspire for sustained double-digit growth of 10–12 per cent to emerge as a leading global economic power.

The 13th Memorial Lecture of the Kanaka Durgamba & Dr Dakshinamurthy Trust here was held on Monday with intellectual vigour and thoughtful deliberation. Baru spoke on the theme, “Rising India in a Rising Asia.”

A former media adviser to Prime Minister, Sanjay Baru provided an overview of Asia’s resurgence and India’s strategic role in shaping the region’s economic future.

Among those present were Jandhyala Shankar, Chadalavada Nageshwar Rao and K Durga Prasad, Director of Westin College. The gathering included academicians, industry leaders, students, and others.

Sanjay Baru said large-scale employment generation hinges on the expansion of production and manufacturing. “A strong industrial base is fundamental to inclusive growth,” he observed, urging policymakers to move beyond a service-driven model and strengthen manufacturing capacity, exports, and infrastructure.

Drawing lessons from Asian success stories such as Japan, South Korea and China, Baru noted that these nations combined discipline, technological advancement and a clear national vision to transform their economies.

While India’s education and business thinking have traditionally leaned towards Western models, “there is much to learn from Asia’s own development pathways.”

Highlighting India’s demographic dividend, he described the country’s young population as its strategic asset. Skill development, innovation and rapid adoption of technology, he said, are crucial to converting youth potential into economic leadership.

Baru also stressed the importance of strategic economic diplomacy and deeper trade partnerships within Asia to integrate India more effectively into global supply chains.