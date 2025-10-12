ASI To Exhibit Ancient 21 Copper Plate Charters At Srisailam During PM Visit

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to showcase 21 sets of copper plate charters discovered at Ghantamatham in Srisailam during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple on October 16. A book illustrating their historical and cultural significance will also be released on the occasion.

The ASI’s science branch in Hyderabad has completed the chemical cleaning of all 21 sets of copper plate charters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a letter addressed to ASI director (epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy, appreciated the department’s efforts in preserving and documenting the copper plates. He also lauded the publication of the book ‘Srisailam Nutana Tamra Sasanalu’ (New Copper Plates from Srisailam), which will be released during the exhibition.

The ASI director said, “The ASI is arranging an exhibition of 21 sets of copper plate charters at the Srisailam temple after their chemical cleaning, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. We are pleased to receive a letter of appreciation from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for our work on the copper plates and for bringing out a book highlighting their historical significance.”