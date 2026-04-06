ASI Takes Up Restoration of Gudimallam Temple in Tirupati

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India has begun restoration works at the Pushkarani (temple tank) of one of India’s ancient Shaivite shrines, the Parashuramesvara Temple, located at Gudimallam near Tirupati airport in Tirupati district.

According to epigraphical records, the temple was built during the Chola period, while the earliest inscription dates back to the reign of Nandivarman II (8th century CE).

With support from the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments, a master plan has been prepared for the development of the Gudimallam temple and its surroundings. Several conservation works have also been initiated.