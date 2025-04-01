ASI starts deciphering newly found two copper plates

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India’s epigraphy wing has started deciphering a set of two copper plates found earlier in Bengaluru from the first day of the new financial year 2025-26.

The first copper plate belonging to Siladitya III of Maitrika rulers of Valabhi was found near Junagadh in Gujarat. The seal bears the seated bull emblem of the Maitrika dynasty with the legend Sri Bhatakkah and it is written in Sanskrit language and in late Brahmi characters of about 6th century.

The second copper plate belongs to the western Gangas and it is written in Sanskrit language and in Kannada characters of 8th-9th century.

The ASI has appealed to all the coin collectors to share any findings of copper plates or other inscribed materials with it to help rewrite the glorious Indian history.