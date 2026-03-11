ASI Finds Vijayanagara-Era Copper Plate Inscriptions at Srikalahasti

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a set of copper plate inscriptions of Vijayanagara King Sri Rangaraya (III) at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The inscriptions date back to the 17th century and are written in Sanskrit and Telugu using Nagari characters. They record the grant of the village Kasarla and wet lands in the village to Akkuritti and the Ramabhattlu tank located in Kalahasti-sima.

According to the inscription, the grant was made to support the conduct of afternoon anointing and other services to Lord Sri Kalahastisvara of Daksha Kailasa, and to provide food offerings every Friday to goddess Jnana Prasunambika.

The grant was made in favour of temple priest Sadasiva, son of Iswarayya of Kaushika gotra and Apasthamba sutra, by the king. The record was engraved by Somanadhayya, son of Kamayya.