ASI Finds Pillar Inscription Of 13th Century At Gandamcharla Village In Prakasam District

Andhra Pradesh
8 Dec 2025 9:10 PM IST

A revenue officer from Darsi Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad helped the ASI to find the inscription.—DC Image

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India has found a pillar inscription of Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini erected in front of Vinutala Katamraju temple at Gandamcharla village of Peddaravidu mandal in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The inscription is written in Telugu language and belonged to the 13th century. It gives the eulogy of the chief and records the gift of the village Maraduru and also some lands for conducting the service to the god Sringadevara by Gangaya Sahini.

A revenue officer from Darsi Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad helped the ASI to find the inscription.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
archaeological survey of india telugu language 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

