ASI Finds 14th-Century Telugu Inscription at Ravvaram Village in Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a 14th-century Telugu inscription belonging to Nagavamsam chief Annadeva at Ravvaram village in Nuzendla mandal of Palnadu district.

The inscription, written in the Telugu language and script, is dated to the 14th century. It contains a detailed eulogy of Annadeva, the chief of Darsi, and records his donation of land located behind the village tank at Darsi.

According to the ASI, the land grant was made for conducting temple services and providing food offerings to the goddess Anyasti Amma of Ravvaram village. The inscription states that Annadeva of the Haritha gotra made the donation for the spiritual merit of his family members.