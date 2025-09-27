ASI Discovers 16th-Century Inscription Of Krishnadevaraya

VIJAYAWADA: The Archaeological Survey of India has recently discovered a 16th-century inscription of Krishnadevaraya at Patha Devarapalli village in Kotha Cheruvu mandal, Satyasai district.

The inscription has been found engraved on a stone near the Chennakesava temple and is written in the Telugu language.

The characters are dated to November 5, 1511, a Wednesday in the Common Era. The inscription is partially damaged and found to be incomplete.

It recorded the renewal of the grant of agricultural land in Devaragrama by King Sri Krishnadevaraya after paying obeisance to the god Chennakesavaradeva of Potipalli. The original gift of the land was made by Praudhadevaraya.