ASI Discovers 15th-Century Inscription of Vemareddi at Amaravati

Vijayawada:The Archaeological Survey of India has discovered a 15th-century inscription of Pedda Komati Vemareddi engraved on a pillar in front of the Peddamma Thalli temple near Vaikuntapuram in Amaravati.





ASI finds 15th century inscription at Amaravati. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.





The inscription, written in Telugu script, dates back to the 15th century.



It records the establishment of a watershed, provision of gruel, the digging of a well and the creation of a flower garden dedicated to Lord Amaresvaralinga. These were undertaken for the progeny and prosperity of the kingdom of Vemareddi and Surasani, and their son Racha Vemareddi, by Anavotineni.

The inscription also mentions the burning of Santakota, which was headed by Chitama Surada Setti.



