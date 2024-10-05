Ashok Gajapathi Raju says SC only broadened SIT’s scope

Visakhapatnam: Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former union minister and chairman of Simhachalam Devasthanam, on Friday maintained that the Supreme Court had not invalidated the alliance government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) but had broadened its scope and reinforced it with experts.



Addressing media at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam, he pointed out that before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a disclosure about adulterated ghee being used in making Tirumala laddus, show cause notices had been issued to dairies that supplied ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.Ashok Gajapathi Raju clarified that the delay in disclosing the matter about adulteration of ghee had been due to its global significance and the need to address it.He objected to former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not following the norms while offering silk clothes to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swami during the Brahmotsavam in the past.He said while offering silk clothes as the then chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy should have ensured his wife's presence along with him. He underlined that the former CM had also not reacted to various incidents, including the vandalism of the Rama chariot idol in Ramateertham, burning of the Antarvedi chariot, sacrilege at Simhachalam, and the theft of silver lions from the Durga temple.Ashok Gajapathi Raju declared that the previous YSRC government had been responsible for the highest number of assaults on Hindu temples in India's history.