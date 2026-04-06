ASHA Welcomes AP’s Move to Permit Microbreweries in Star Hotels

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) has welcomed the state government’s decision to permit microbreweries in classified hotels, ensure availability of premium liquor brands, and remove pricing disparities between retail shops and hotel bars.

A delegation from ASHA, led by president R.V. Swamy, met excise principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Memena here on Monday to thank the government for implementing key industry reforms and taking progressive decisions.



ASHA lauded permissions for setting up microbreweries, the availability of premium and new liquor brands through bottle indent, and measures aimed at promoting fairness and competitiveness among hotels in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), wedding, and corporate segments.



The association expressed confidence that these reforms would boost high-value tourism, increase MICE activity, and improve ease of doing business in the hospitality sector.

