Private bus accident victims were returning after voting in AP

Amaravati: Six persons were charred to death when a private travels bus hit a dumper truck near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, resulting in a fire, a police official said on Wednesday.



The mishap occurred around 1 am on Wednesday when the bus veered towards the truck to its extreme right and hit it at Pasumarru, police said.

Among the dead were an eight-year-old girl, her grandmother and grandfather and another passenger while 20 injured passengers were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the passengers belonged to Chinnaganjam area and were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in the elections in the state.

"We got the information through some people about the incident. We alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames," a police official told TV channels.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under IPC Sections 304 A and 337 A, the official added.