Artiste Dances Her 8-km Way In Prayer To The Ahobilam Lord

KURNOOL: In a display of her devotion to Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Bharatanatyam artiste Bhavya Hasini from Nellore continuously danced from Diguva Ahobilam to Eguva Ahobilam on Tuesday. A student of Class 10, the young dancer took up this spiritual initiative as part of her Maha Sankalpam. Bhavya Hasini has already danced at several temples across the country paying her tribute to the respective deities. She says her goal is to combine her passion for Bharatanatyam with her devotion by dancing at holy places. Earlier, Bhavya Hasini had danced along 14 kilometres while performing Giri Pradakshina at the Arunachalam Temple. Likewise, went dancing non-stop over eight kilometres including steps on the Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada. She offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga after her feat. Continuing her spiritual journey, she has chosen Ahobilam, the sacred abode of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. On Tuesday, she danced her way across eight kilometres from Diguva Ahobilam to Eguva Ahobilam, culminating in the darshanam of the deity. Her performance drew the attention of devotees, who admired her dedication to art and faith. Bhavya Hasini said her Maha Sankalpam will continue with similar performances at other pilgrimage centres. Through this endeavour, she hopes to inspire young people to uphold tradition, culture and devotion, while promoting Bharatanatyam as a medium of spiritual expression.