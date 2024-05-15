Arrest YSRC workers for violent attacks, Naidu tells DGP

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the police to arrest those who resorted to violence at several places after the elections in the state.



Naidu spoke to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Tuesday and sought action against the YSR Congress leaders and supporters who were attacking the TD activists and their properties.



He alleged that Macherla MLA Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy was resorting to violent activities with the support of his private security personnel and requested the DGP to deploy additional forces to curb such activities. He told the DGP to set up special pickets in all the villages where the violent attacks took place to maintain the law and order.





