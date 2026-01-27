Arrangements in Place for Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam

Kakinada:Ahead of Bhishma Ekadasi on January 29, elaborate arrangements have been made for the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Antarvedi in Konaseema district.

District collector R. Mahesh Kumar said all departments have been instructed to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities, which draw large crowds of devotees. He directed the R&B officials to temporarily restore traffic movement on the Chinchinada bridge to facilitate easy access to Antarvedi during the celebrations. He also stressed the need to strengthen security arrangements, particularly during the Chakra Snanam ceremony.

On Tuesday, Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, along with Konaseema Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, visited the temple, offered darshan and reviewed security measures. The IG said the Kalyanotsavam would be held on the night of January 28, followed by the chariot procession on January 29.

He said strict surveillance would be maintained through CCTV cameras and drones, with continuous monitoring from a command and control room. Police officials were instructed to clearly demarcate parking areas and ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the chariot procession.

Additional superintendent of police A.V.R.P.B. Prasad, Kothapeta DSP S. Murali Mohan, Razole circle inspector Naresh Kumar and other officials were present during the inspection.