Around 400 Stalls Across Vizag Selling Crackers for Diwali

Visakhapatnam: Around 400 firecracker stalls have been set up across 10 locations in Visakhapatnam for catering to the Diwali demand.

These temporary markets opened on October 18. They are operational at prominent locations including Andhra University's new ground at Maddilapalem, AS Raja ground in MVP Colony, Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka.

The city has witnessed a decrease in the number of firecracker stalls this year compared to 2024, when 539 stalls had been set up, a jump from 459 in 2023.

Traders report that firecracker prices have risen by only five per cent compared to last year.

Ramachandra Rao, president of the stalls at AU grounds, talking to this correspondent, said, "Only a slight difference in prices is there compared to last year. The price also depends on manufacturers, 350 of whom are operating in the market, including the standard ones."

On an average, he said flower pots start at ₹30, 100-series crackers ₹50, 200 ₹90, and 1,000 ₹700. They are also selling packaged “Kids' kits” beginning at ₹350. He disclosed that sales are low because of rain. They may pick up on the festival day.

Incidentally, Visakhapatnam city Task Force teams have conducted raids across the city on October 17 and October 18, targeting illegal stockpiles of fireworks. They seized illegal fireworks worth over ₹1.5 lakh, apart from making multiple arrests.

Suri Kishore (42) from Arilova had illegal crackers worth ₹70,000 and Boddeti Vinod Kumar (33) of Pendurthi had ₹30,000 worth of illegal stock. In Gajuwaka, police seized ₹50,000 worth of illegal firecrackers from Pindi Shiva Prasad (35). Additionally, Challa Guramma, 40, from Anandapuram, has been arrested with approximately 6 kg of raw materials for making firecrackers.

Visakhapatnam police have issued orders restricting the bursting of crackers on Diwali day to a two-hour window—from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Traders have been instructed to clearly convey these timings to buyers.