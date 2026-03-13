Around 400 Illegal LPG Cylinders Seized Near Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Civil Supplies officials seized around 400 LPG cylinders allegedly stored illegally on the outskirts of Tirupati on Friday amid concerns over a possible LPG shortage.

Acting on information about unauthorised storage of cylinders, district civil supplies officer Seshachala Raju and his team conducted a raid in the Avilala panchayat limits and inspected several warehouses in the area.

During the inspection, officials found a large number of cylinders stored in godowns reportedly under the name ‘Go Gas’. The team seized the cylinders and initiated further inquiry into the matter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cylinders were allegedly stocked without valid authorisation. Officials said the firm had permission to supply gas only until 2019.

Authorities are examining records and tracing the source of the cylinders as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, officials said.