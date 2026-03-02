Around 2,000 People's Travel Plans to Dubai, Europe Cancelled

Visakhapatnam: The escalating war between Iran and the US-Israel has disrupted the travel plans of many tourists from north Andhra, who had planned trips to Dubai this week, as well as those planning a tour of Europe via Dubai this month.

The sudden eruption of war has also put in trouble the NRIs who came from Dubai and other Gulf countries to celebrate Ramzan in their native places. They are stuck without any prospect of an early resumption of flights. Those who are seeking to depart the Gulf region on vacation also find themselves in a similar plight.

Dheeraj Prah, representative of a Mumbai-based travel agency, said a group of 12 adults and four children cancelled their trip to Dubai today and were awaiting an early end to the war.

“Hundreds of families are travelling to Dubai as it is the off-season due to Ramzan,’’ Dheeraj told Deccan Chronicle. Another travel agent, Shiek Moulali, owning a travel company in Vizag, said a 24- member group planning to take off to Dubai this weekend also cancelled their trip. He said they have no immediate plan to visit West Asia.

Dheeraj said around 500 people who had plans to visit Dubai this month-end cancelled their trip and another 200 postponed their plans.

Those travelling to Europe by flying directly this month are continuing with their plans, but those flying via Dubai, which is cheaper than direct flight, are keeping their fingers crossed.

“These disruptions are majorly hurting the travel agencies. Many had incurred losses during the Covid pandemic, as also during the Operation Sindoor last year and now comes the war in the Middle East,’’ Dheeraj said.

He suggested that the central government compensate for the losses the travel agencies suffered.

“After the Covid pandemic, the government cut Rs 2,000 by way of a license renewal fee but nothing was given to us in relation to the disruption of flights during Operation Sindoor,’’ he added.