Army Soldier Dies in Road Accident in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Indian Army soldier Telukala Srikanth Sahu died in a road accident on Thursday night in the Kamba area, located on the Sompeta-Baruva road.

According to local reports and police statements, Sahu was traveling on a two-wheeler with his cousin Telukala Vamsi when the accident occurred. While returning from Sompeta, their vehicle struck a lorry parked on the roadside in Kamba.

The impact of the collision resulted in Sahu's death at the scene. Vamsi, who sustained injuries, was transported to Barua Hospital for medical treatment.

Sahu is survived by his parents, along with a brother and sister. He had joined the Army less than eight years ago and was stationed in Madhya Pradesh. Sahu had only been back in his village for six days on leave prior to the accident.