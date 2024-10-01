 Top
Arjas Steels donates Rs. 1 crore for flood relief

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 11:14 PM GMT
Arjas Steel Private Limited. (Image: DC)

Anantapur: Managing director of Arjas Steel Private Limited Sridhar Krishnamoorthy, along with company officials, presented a cheque for Rs. 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat in Amaravati. The donation is intended for the flood relief fund in the state. Krishnamoorthy also updated the Chief Minister on the company’s recent developments, investments and efforts in job and skill development in Tadipatri and Anantapur district.


