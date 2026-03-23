AP CM Lays Foundation For Rs 1.36 Lakh Cr Steel Plant in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday laid the foundation for Rs 1.36 lakh-crore ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India steel plant at Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district. With a capacity of 17.8 million tons per annum, the plant will be set up in 5,465 acres in two phases and will create one lakh direct and indirect jobs, according to the government.

Union Minister of Steel & Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, and AP Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K. Pawan Kalyan attended the ceremony along with Lakshmi Mittal, chairman, ArcelorMittal, Aditya Mittal, chairman, AMNS India and CEO, ArcelorMittal, and Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AMNS India.

In the first phase, the steel plant will have a capacity of 7.3 million tons per annum and in the second phase, 10.5 million tons per annum. Further, the AM/NS India will build a 50-million-ton capacity captive port in 316 acres linked to the steel plant at an investment of Rs 11,198 crore, which will create another 6,000 jobs. The AM/NS India greenfield steel plant is set to play a key role in India's steel market.

For the quicker construction of this project, the state government will always cooperate, and to link the steel plant with National Highway 16, a four-lane road extension has been taken up.