Araku Winter Festival On Jan 3, 4

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Araku winter festival for the year 2026 is likely to be held on January 3 and January 4, district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference in Paderu on Monday, the collector said he was thankful to people who made the last year's festival a success and appealed to them to make it successful this year as well.

On Monday, the Collector held a meeting with the district officials in his office, giving details of the activities to be organised during the festival. He later assigned them to the officials of various departments.

The first day of the festival will begin with a marathon run. Later, the inauguration of the stalls, cultural programmes, and junior and senior painting competitions will be held, and on the second and last day, cycling, a laser show, a fire show and a carnival reflecting the traditions of various tribes will be organised. Along with this, cultural programmes will continue. He ordered the officials to invite artists from all over the country.

He instructed the concerned officials to ensure that stalls are set up from various ITDAs in the state. He instructed to make arrangements on the national highway to connect rural roads for cycling and to ensure that tourist destinations were not disrupted. He told the officials to organise food stalls for the convenience of tourists and the public for two days.

Paderu ITDA PO Thirumani Sri Pooja, District Revenue Officer K Padmalatha, District Tourism Officer K Dasu, Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director Parimala and officials of various departments participated in the programme.