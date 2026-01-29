Araku Utsav Opens Amid Chill, Colour and Tourism Push

VISAKHAPATNAM: The annual Araku Utsav began at the Araku Valley College Grounds in ASR district on Thursday, drawing large crowds of Adivasis amid foggy weather, folk dances, music and traditional cuisine, creating a carnival-like atmosphere in the hill town.

Held for the second consecutive year, the festival witnessed strong early morning participation from people of Paderu and Araku mandals, with the cold and mist adding to the charm of the celebrations.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, the chief guest at the inaugural event, said the NDA alliance government aims to develop the east coast region of Andhra Pradesh into an international tourism hub. He said the festival, organised under the theme Jal–Jungle–Jameen, would serve as a catalyst for tourism development in Araku Valley.

Durgesh said the Centre has sanctioned `450 crore under various schemes for the development of tourism and pilgrim centres across the state. Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, funds have been approved for the comprehensive development of Borra Caves, one of the most visited tourist destinations in north coastal Andhra.

“Modern lighting, flooring, projection mapping, safety railings, parking, visitor amenities, restaurants and other facilities of international standards will be created at the Borra Caves,” the minister said.

He said Haritha Resorts would be upgraded at an estimated cost of `42.3 crore. The capacity of Haritha Yatri Nivas would be increased from 40 to 60 rooms, Mayuri Resorts from 65 to 98 rooms, and Tyda Jungle Bells from 13 to 26 rooms.

The minister said special emphasis is being placed on caravan tourism, caravan parks and homestays, with about 680 homestay units proposed to be made ready for the next tourism season. He said coffee cultivation would be linked with tourism to ensure direct benefits to tribal farmers.

“The government’s goal is to benefit every Adivasi family in ASR district over the next 10 years,” he said.

District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said there is a proposal to build 150 hotels and resorts, creating about 3,000 additional rooms in the region. He said tourist footfall has increased from 25 lakh to 70 lakh in recent years.

Minister for tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhyarani and tourism special chief secretary Ajay Jain also addressed the gathering. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is on a tour of Visakhapatnam, is scheduled to participate in the festival on Friday.