Visakhapatnam: The beauty of valleys and hill stations draws tourists from far and wide. Araku valley in Andhra Pradesh is believed to be a heaven on earth, mesmerizing one in awe of nature's glory.

The AP state government has taken a decision to organize the Araku Utsav from January 31, 2025.

The three-day Utsav would include cultural programmes, local games and sports, and many more.

It may be recalled that the TD government, in 2014, had ideated on Araku Utsav, to develop the place as a major tourist destination. For the next five years, the Utsav was held without fail every year.

In 2019, after the YSRC government was voted to power, it was set aside.

With the TD coalition government winning people's mandate, the government has planned to start organizing the Utsav once again.

Apart from the cultural programmes, hot air balloon, rangoli competitions and several games would be held.

The tribal dances of Dhimsa and Koya, Puli Veshalu will also be organized. The authorities expect that these events would attract more tourists to the valley.