Araku Utsav from Jan 31

Visakhapatnam:The three-day Araku Utsav will commence on January 31, followed by the Maredumilli festival from February 23 to February 25, district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar announced during a tourism development review meeting at the collector's chamber in Paderu on Thursday.

The collector declared Araku and Borra Caves as plastic-free destinations. Starting January 1, plastic water bottles up to two litres will be banned in these areas. Tourists are advised to make alternative arrangements, as the use, purchase, and sale of plastic items will be strictly prohibited.

“We have submitted proposals to the government requesting a sanction of ₹3 crore for organising both the Araku and Maredumilli festivals,” the collector stated during the meeting.

Key officials present included joint collector M.J. Abhishek Gowda, Paderu ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, District Revenue Officer Padmalatha, and District Tourism Officer V. Das.