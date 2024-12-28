Araku traffic jam creates chaos on Ghat road

Visakhapatnam: Chaos erupted on the ghat road near the newly constructed "Wooden Bridge," also known as the "Coffee Trail," in Araku Valley on Saturday. Over 300 vehicles congested the narrow road, turning a scenic tourist route into a gridlock nightmare.



Tourists thronged the area for local attractions like bamboo chicken and coffee, with large buses adding to the bottleneck. The narrow ghat road struggled to accommodate the heavy traffic, causing a 45-minute delay to cover just 500 metres. The return journey was worse, with an hour-long jam.

Vizag resident Sohan Hatangadi, caught in the traffic, criticised the unchecked tourism boom, expressing concerns over the planned Araku Utsav. "What is this crazy tourism? The festival will be a disaster," he remarked, highlighting potential traffic woes.

Tourists and locals alike are urging the government to implement better traffic management and infrastructure upgrades to handle the influx of visitors.

