Araku Coffee Finds Place in Parliament

Visakhapatnam: Two exclusive stalls promoting the renowned Araku Coffee brand have been set up on the Parliament premises as part of a nationwide campaign. On Monday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a stall at the Lok Sabha MPs’ canteen, while Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal opened another in the Rajya Sabha canteen.

With the approval of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, these stalls will be operated until March 28 under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC). The initiative aims to introduce Araku Coffee to Union ministers and key MPs, expanding its recognition and reach.

Minister Nara Lokesh praised the initiative on social media, highlighting the dedication of tribal farmers and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in promoting Araku Coffee globally. He also acknowledged the efforts of Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and Speaker Om Birla in showcasing India’s organic legacy.

GCC chairman Kidari Shravan Kumar noted that Araku Coffee, cultivated by over 1,50,000 tribal farmers along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, is known for its sustainable farming practices and Geographical Indication (GI) status. Efforts are underway to establish it as a premium global brand with support from central and state governments. The Coffee Board and the Ministry of tribal affairs are committed to ensuring the success of this initiative, he said.

To further promote Araku Coffee, the GCC has prepared special gift packs for Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers and MPs. These include filter coffee sachets, instant coffee bottles and a booklet on its rich history. The event was attended by AP tribal welfare minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, GCC managing director Kalpana Kumari and other dignitaries.