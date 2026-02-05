AQV Hackathon Finals to Spotlight Young Quantum Innovators

Vijayawada: The finals of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon 2025 (AQVH 2025) will be held on February 6, 2026, with prize distribution on February 7 during the Amaravati Quantum Valley Foundation Stone Ceremony, to be attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Each problem statement will have a winner and a runner-up, who will receive cash prizes of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000, respectively, along with national-level recognition and certificates.

AQVH 2025 is a flagship national initiative under the Amaravati Quantum Valley vision, launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education in collaboration with leading quantum ecosystem partners. The programme attracted nearly 50,000 students from six states and is among the largest student-driven quantum innovation platforms in the country.

After multiple rounds of college-level contests and regional semi-finals across five zones, 100 finalist teams were shortlisted. Each six-member team worked on real-world problem statements across 10 quantum themes, including quantum cryptography, simulations, optimisation, machine learning and logistics.

At the finals, around 600 student innovators will present their solutions before a jury comprising experts from IBM Quantum, the National Quantum Mission, industry and academia. Organisers said the hackathon has significantly strengthened collaboration between academia, industry and government in the emerging quantum technology space.