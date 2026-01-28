APUFIDC Chairman Reviews AMRUT 2.0 Works In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh urban finance infrastructure development corporation (APUFIDC) chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing AMRUT 2.0 works in Vijayawada and directed officials to complete all projects within the stipulated timelines.

Accompanied by APUFIDC directors Dr P. Chandana Sravanthi and V. Markandeya Babu, and Municipal Corporation chief engineer (In-charge) P. Satyakumari, the chairman inspected works in Ramalingeswara Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and Kandrika areas.

The inspection followed representations made by East constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan, Central constituency MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and West constituency MLA Sujana Chowdary. In the East constituency, the team reviewed the modernisation of a 20 MLD sewage treatment plant at Ramalingeswara Nagar.

In the Central constituency, the chairman inspected AMRUT 2.0 incentive grant works worth ₹7 crore being executed in the 63rd and 64th divisions. The works include construction of RCC drains and culverts along Rajiv Nagar Katta Road near Kandrika, the stretch from Radha Nagar to Kandrika along the HT Lines Road, and up to the UDA Colony main road.

Satyanarayana offered technical suggestions to officials and emphasised strict adherence to quality standards and timely completion. He also directed that AMRUT works in the West constituency be taken up without delay to ensure balanced urban infrastructure development across Vijayawada.

Municipal executive engineer Surekha and other civic and APUFIDC officials were present during the inspection.