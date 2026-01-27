APTRANSCO to Roll Out ₹9,319-Cr Worth 55 Projects

Vijayawada:The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) has announced plans to implement 55 major transmission projects at an estimated cost of ₹9,319 crore to strengthen the state power grid.

The announcement was made by G. Surya Sai Praveenchand, joint managing director of APTRANSCO, during the 77th Republic Day celebrations here. The projects will add 8,853 MVA of transformation capacity and 1,558 circuit kilometres of transmission lines.

APTRANSCO currently operates 380 substations and 1,030 power transformers with a total capacity of 71,049 MVA, supported by over 33,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines. In recent years, it has commissioned 3,240 MVA of extra-high-voltage substation capacity and laid nearly 950 circuit kilometres of new lines.

The corporation is also implementing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a capacity of 1,500 MW/3,000 MWh.

Andhra Pradesh has an installed power capacity of 21,153 MW, with renewables accounting for 37 per cent of capacity and 22 per cent of total generation.

The state’s peak power demand, which stood at 13,712 MW in 2024-25, is projected to rise to 15,223 MW in 2025-26.



