APTRANSCO State Coordination Forum Meeting on Oct 21

Vijayawada:APTRANSCO CMD K. Vijayanand has announced that the APTRANSCO State Coordination Forum meeting will take place on October 21 in Kurnool. The meeting will be presided over by APERC chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy. Attendees will include APGENCO MD Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO JMD Keerthi Chekuri, DISCOM CMDs Pattan Shetty Ravi, Prudhvi Tej Immadi, Santosh Rao, as well as senior officials from NTPC, SECI, and other organisations.

Vijayanand noted that the meeting is being convened to approve the state Electricity Plan for the financial years 2024-25 to 2028-29. As the state Coordination Forum member convener, he mentioned that, with the chairman's permission other topics may also be discussed.