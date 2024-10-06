APTDC to Turn Tarakarama Reservoir Area Into Top Tourism Destination

Visakhapatnam: The Anakapalle district, abutting the Bay of Bengal, is currently undergoing a major facelift to turn it into a major tourist destination. Its coastal area stretches a distance of over 70km. The state Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is attempting to spruce up the Tarakarama reservoir area near Tatiparthi Panchayat Kashipuram under the Madugula constituency. A comprehensive project report is being prepared.

The reservoir, with its breathtaking natural beauty, is a magnet for tourists, especially during the Kartika month. Lack of essential infrastructure has been a major constraint.

Recognising its potential, the state government has prioritized tourism development along the 73 km-long coastal area, focusing on tourist centres such as Bojjannakonda and Kondakarla Aava.

In line with this, the government has decided to develop the surroundings of the Tarakarama reservoir. It plans to allocate government land in the area to the tourism department.

Administrative officer for Panchayati Raj, Gopal Rao, told Deccan Chronicle, “Approximately 120 acres of virgin forest land in the area could be designated for tourist development.” Reports have been submitted to the collector following surveys by revenue, forest and tourism officials.”

Collector Vijaya Krishnan would seek permission from the land administration department to transfer the government land in Kashipuram to the tourism department.

The district tourism department is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for tourism development around the Kashipuram Tarakarama Reservoir. This includes estimates on the required funds for infra development, such as construction of cottages, boating facilities, water sports, electricity supply and drinking water facilities.

The ASR district already hosts several renowned natural tourist spots. Plans are on to connect the Araku Valley, Paderu and Lambasingi areas of the ASR district from Visakhapatnam airport via Kashipuram. National highway works are progressing in this area.

Recognising the challenges visitors face for overnight stays in the agency area after touring popular spots in the ASR district, proposals have been made to construct cottages in the picturesque hills of the Kashipuram Tarakarama reservoir area.

The project could offer employment opportunities for locals and boost the business sector in Anakapalle, it is noted.