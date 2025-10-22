APTDC to Operate Special Buses to Pancharama Temples

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will operate special buses to the five Pancharama temples during the auspicious Karthika Masam, APTDC divisional manager Krishna Chaitanya said. Announcing the news at Vijayawada on Wednesday, he told the Pancharama tour package would cover the sacred shrines of Lord Shiva situated at Amaravati (Amaralingeswara Swamy), Bhimavaram (Someswara Swamy), Palakollu (Ksheerarameswara Swamy), Draksharamam (Bheemeswara Swamy), and Samarlakota (Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy).

The special buses will depart from the APTDC central reservation office, located near the district collectorate in Vijayawada, on every Monday, starting from October 27, November 3, 10, and 17. The tariff is fixed at Rs 2,130 for adults and Rs 1,760 for children. Additionally, the Tourism department operates an exceptional bus service from Vijayawada to Wadapalli every Saturday. For bookings, visitors can log on to www.tourism.ap.gov.in or contact 98480 07025, 84990 54422, or the toll-free number 1800 425 45454.