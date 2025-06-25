APTDC Conclave From Today To Push For Green Transport

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards green mobility and smart infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is hosting a two-day Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave in Vijayawada from Thursday.

Special chief secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain, who also heads APTDC, disclosed that during the conclave on Friday, the tourism corporation will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the joint venture of Power ministry and central public sector undertakings.

The MoU will help APTDC set up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS) across major cities, highway corridors and tourist hotspots in Andhra Pradesh.

Ajay Jain further said, "With Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu setting an ambitious 20 per cent growth target for the tourism sector in AP, we are planning to attract ₹25,000 crore worth of investments over the next four years.”

During the conclave, the tourism corporation set to sign around 50 MoUs with leading national and international investors across various tourism verticals—ranging from hospitality and adventure sports to cruises and homestays.

The conclave and MoUs are in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh recently launching Tourism Policy 2024–29, which is offering a compelling incentive structure to investors.

According to sources, the investment commitments during the conclave will total ₹10,039 crore, leading to 24,780 direct and indirect jobs state-wide. 7,509 hotel rooms will be added, significantly expanding the accommodation capacity. They will also catalyse growth in niche segments, such as water sports, eco-tourism and rural homestays.

Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave will feature panel discussions in strategic areas, including Creative Economy, Tourism Products and Projects, Investments, Capacity Building, Branding and Communications, and Technology in Tourism. Top tourism professionals, developers, tech innovators and investors are expected to contribute insights into building a forward-looking tourism ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit has deputed Corporate Communications and Marketing CGM Animesh Mishra to oversee arrangements for the signing of MOUs with AP Tourism.