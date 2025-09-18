APSSDC, Randstad Open Over 850 Job Opportunities Across Sectors

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has partnered with Randstad India Private Limited to launch a recruitment campaign offering over 850 career opportunities.

This hiring initiative spans three key sectors: manufacturing, logistics and retail.

The manufacturing sector has the largest share, with more than 600 positions available across critical operational roles, including machine operators, welders and maintenance technicians. Salaries range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 40,000 per month, depending on qualifications and experience.

The logistics division offers 25 specialised positions in Hyderabad, focusing on data management and administrative functions.

The retail sector provides more than 225 dynamic sales positions across major metropolitan areas.