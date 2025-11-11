APSSDC, OMCAP Tie Up with Germany Firm to Place AP Youth in Healthcare Jobs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) have signed a Letter of Intent with Germany-based Europe Careers to create structured pathways for youth from Andhra Pradesh to pursue careers in Germany’s healthcare sector.

Germany is presently facing a severe shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, physiotherapists, medical laboratory technicians, operation theatre technicians, dialysis technicians and other paramedical staff.

Under the agreement, Europe Careers will communicate workforce requirements directly to OMCAP, which will act as the official facilitating and regulatory agency for international placements under the Andhra Pradesh government framework. OMCAP will oversee recruitment, candidate verification, contract facilitation and migration procedures to ensure ethical and transparent placements.

APSSDC will handle candidate mobilisation, counselling and initial screening. Europe Careers will provide comprehensive German language training from A1 to B2 levels, support professional recognition of Indian qualifications, coordinate hospital interviews and employment contracts and assist candidates with visa processing, travel and onboarding in Germany.

“This partnership reflects the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to preparing youth for global employability and connecting them to sustainable, high-growth careers in international healthcare,” said Manohar Devapatla, Executive Director, APSSDC, and General Manager, OMCAP.

Hemant Poudyal, Director, Europe Careers Pvt. Ltd., Germany, expressed optimism about the collaboration, saying the structured approach would help meet Germany’s rising healthcare talent needs while creating opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s trained workforce.