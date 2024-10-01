APSSDC launches Skill Census in Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) launched a pilot Skill Census program in the Mangalagiri constituency on Monday. This initiative follows a commitment made by the TD-led NDA state government in its election manifesto to conduct a Skill Census and generate 20 lakh jobs for youth over the next five years. APSSDC, acting as the nodal agency, trained 200 personnel to conduct door-to-door surveys in Mangalagiri.



APSSDC managing director Ganesh Kumar inspected the survey at Duggirala village, accompanied by executive director B.J. Benny and other staff.

