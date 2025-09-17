APSSDC Launches Russia-funded Metallurgy Diploma for AP Youth

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), has launched a fully funded scholarship programme for a Diploma in Metallurgy at Pervouralsky Metallurgical College, Russian Federation.

Executive director D. Manohar outlined the programme's benefits, which include full tuition fee coverage and complimentary accommodation for the three-and-a-half-year, full-time on-campus course.

“This programme represents a crucial component of the state government’s commitment to providing world-class skilling opportunities,” Manohar explained. “We are creating pathways for global careers in specialised industries while developing future leaders in advanced technical sectors.”

The programme welcomes applications from both male and female candidates between 18–20 years of age who hold either ITI certifications (in Fitter, Welder, Mechanical, or Automotive fields) or Intermediate qualifications with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC). Applicants must demonstrate strong English proficiency with a minimum 75 per cent score in the subject.

Applications are being accepted through the official portal at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in until September 26, 2025. Prospective candidates seeking guidance can reach out to the helpline at 9988853335.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO Ganesh Kumar emphasised the transformative potential of this opportunity. “This represents an exceptional chance for our students to access world-class metallurgy education at a distinguished Russian institution,” he stated.