APSSDC Invites Applications For Jobs In Kuwait

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) are collaborating with THAT RUYA (https://thatruya.com/) for starting a job placement initiative aimed at providing AP’s skilled construction workers employment opportunities in Kuwait.



APSSDC executive director D. Manohar invited applications from male candidates aged between 24 years and 50 years, who hold an ITI / diploma in ceramic flooring, painting, electrical or ceiling works, along with 3–5 years of relevant work experience for job openings in Kuwait.

Employment, with a monthly salary between KWD 200 and KWD 250 (approximately ₹56,000 to ₹70,000), will be under a two-year contract. The employer will offer visa processing, flight tickets, medical facilities and shared accommodation.

Manohar said interested candidates must submit their valid passport, ITI / diploma certificate and work experience certificate.

Interested candidates can register online at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in and email: skillinternational@apssdc.in, or contact helpline number +91-9988853335 for further information. The last date for filing applications is July 12, 2025.