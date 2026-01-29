APSRTC to Take Up Training College Repairs, Gudur Bus Stand Modernisation

NELLORE: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will take up repairs to its training college at Venkatachelam near Nellore and undertake the modernisation of the Gudur bus stand, APSRTC Nellore Zone Board director and zonal chairman Sannapareddy Suresh Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the conference hall of the local RTC bus stand, Suresh Reddy said the corporation is also implementing several welfare and development measures for its employees.

He said APSRTC currently has a workforce of 56,860 employees, including 44,131 regular staff, 8,329 outsourced workers and 1,500 on-call drivers.

The zonal chairman said the grant of night-out allowances to drivers and conductors has resulted in an additional financial benefit of `2,000 to `5,000 per employee. He added that relief in promotion-related disciplinary cases has enabled nearly 7,000 employees to receive promotions.

Suresh Reddy said discussions with the State Bank of India have led to enhanced insurance coverage, providing `1 crore accident insurance and ₹10 lakh compensation in the event of natural death. He said relaxations in compassionate appointments have also helped provide employment to 16 eligible candidates.

He said lifelong EHS medical services are being extended to retired APSRTC employees, while funeral expense assistance has been increased from `15,000 to `25,000, with orders already issued.

He further said proposals are under examination to fill 7,673 posts across 18 cadres in the AP public transport department through direct recruitment. For passenger convenience, 1,489 new buses will be introduced in a phased manner. He also announced the removal of the gratuity ceiling, describing it as a major relief for employees.

Suresh Reddy said orders have been issued to provide alternative jobs or additional monetary benefits to employees declared medically unfit, and approval has been granted for the payment of crew allowances to drivers and conductors.

He added that since the formation of the present state government, APSRTC has been addressing employee-related issues with a positive and proactive approach, resulting in improved welfare and operational efficiency.