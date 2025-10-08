APSRTC To Run Special Buses To Pancharama Kshetras, Sabarimala

KAKINADA: APSRTC Kakinada Depot will run special buses to Pancharama Kshetras on October 25, October 26, November 1, November 2, November 8, November 9, November 15 and November 16 coinciding with the Kartika Masam. The buses will start from Kakinada at 8 p.m. on the given Saturdays and Sundays and reach the Pancharama Kshetras the next day at 8 p.m. Further, RTC Kakinada district public transport officer M. Srinivasa Rao said special buses will be run to Sabarimala as required by the Ayyappa devotees, who may contact the reservation counter in Kakinada depot or dial 99592 25564, 73829 10596, 73829 10658 and 94928 33885. Srinivasa unveiled a publicity poster in this regard on Tuesday. Those present on the occasion included Kakinada depot manager M.V.V. Manohar, assistant manager T. Balakrishna and DPTO assistant manager Malim Basha.