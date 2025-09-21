APSRTC Suspends Rajampet Depot Manager, Five Staff Over ₹62 Lakh Irregularities

Anantapur: The APSRTC higher authorities have suspended the Rajampet depot manager along with five other staff in Annamayya district following allegations of irregularities amounting to ₹62 lakh.

Sources said the depot staff, led by the manager, allegedly misappropriated funds by exploiting technical issues at the depot’s fuel filling station, which was opened on 7 December last year. A preliminary probe by Rayachoti DPTO Ramu uncovered at least ₹62 lakh in irregularities involving the depot manager and staff.

Rayachoti police have already registered cases against 27 depot employees for large-scale irregularities, including filling buses with Karnataka fuel, where prices are lower than in Andhra Pradesh due to state GST differences.

On Saturday, authorities lodged a formal complaint with Annamayya SP Vidyasagar Naidu, and Rayachoti Circle Inspector Nagarjuna registered a fresh case against the officials. The depot manager and five staff involved in the fuel station activities have been suspended with immediate effect.