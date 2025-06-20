APSRTC Starts Free Bus Services in Tirumala for Devotees

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Thursday launched free bus services within Tirumala to improve mobility for devotees and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The service was introduced following a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enhance local transport and address overcharging by private taxi operators.

Electric buses were flagged off by TTD additional executive officer (AEO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at Ashwini Hospital Circle. He said the initiative would help reduce vehicular pollution in the hill town and provide cost-free public transport for devotees.

The APSRTC buses will operate along the same routes as the Srivari Dharma Rathams run by TTD. While TTD’s buses handle about 300 trips daily, the RTC’s additional 80 trips will boost service frequency.

“With the additional fleet, the average waiting time has dropped from eight minutes to two. This strengthens public transport and removes the need for private vehicles for short distances,” the Additional EO said.

He added that passengers can now board RTC buses from various points in Tirumala and travel directly to Tirupati without going to the main bus stand. No additional charges apply beyond the regular Tirumala–Tirupati fare.

APSRTC executive director Paidi Chandrasekhar, TTD transport GM Sesha Reddy, Tirumala deputy EO M. Lokanatham, and Tirupati district public transport officer Venkata Rao were present at the launch.



