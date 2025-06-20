 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC Starts Free Bus Services in Tirumala for Devotees

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
20 Jun 2025 2:08 AM IST

The service was introduced following a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enhance local transport and address overcharging by private taxi operators

APSRTC has been running more than 50 buses between Vijayawada and Guntur.
x
The buses will operate along the same routes as the Srivari Dharma Rathams run by TTD. (File Image)

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Thursday launched free bus services within Tirumala to improve mobility for devotees and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The service was introduced following a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enhance local transport and address overcharging by private taxi operators.

Electric buses were flagged off by TTD additional executive officer (AEO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary at Ashwini Hospital Circle. He said the initiative would help reduce vehicular pollution in the hill town and provide cost-free public transport for devotees.

The APSRTC buses will operate along the same routes as the Srivari Dharma Rathams run by TTD. While TTD’s buses handle about 300 trips daily, the RTC’s additional 80 trips will boost service frequency.

“With the additional fleet, the average waiting time has dropped from eight minutes to two. This strengthens public transport and removes the need for private vehicles for short distances,” the Additional EO said.

He added that passengers can now board RTC buses from various points in Tirumala and travel directly to Tirupati without going to the main bus stand. No additional charges apply beyond the regular Tirumala–Tirupati fare.

APSRTC executive director Paidi Chandrasekhar, TTD transport GM Sesha Reddy, Tirumala deputy EO M. Lokanatham, and Tirupati district public transport officer Venkata Rao were present at the launch.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
APSRTC free bus services Tirumala devotees transportation free public transport Tirumala devotee travel services Tirumala Tirumala temple bus services 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X