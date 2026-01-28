APSRTC Seeks Nod to Fill 7,673 Driver, Conductor Vacancies

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has sought permission from the state government to fill 7,673 vacant regular posts of drivers and conductors to strengthen services and effectively implement the Stree Shakti scheme.

In a statement, APSRTC said its governing board had passed a resolution seeking approval to recruit staff against long-pending vacancies. The proposal has been forwarded to the state government.

As per the resolution, APSRTC has sought permission to fill 3,673 driver posts, 1,813 conductor posts, and other vacant positions. Officials said the recruitment would help improve operational efficiency and service delivery, particularly in view of increased passenger demand under welfare schemes.