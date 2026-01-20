APSRTC Records Highest Single-day Revenue of Rs 28 Cr

Amaravati: APSRTC on Tuesday said it achieved its highest-ever single-day revenue of Rs 28 crore on January 19.The record performance came amid the post-Sankranti return rush, as special bus services operated at regular fares and passenger traffic surged across the state, it said in a press release.

"Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation recorded an all-time high revenue of Rs 27.68 crore on January 19, marking a milestone never witnessed before in the corporation's history. On the same day, over 5.6 million passengers travelled by state-run buses," the release said. The milestone was attributed to a coordinated effort by staff at all levels and the trust shown by passengers, it added.

Advance deployment of buses, adequate infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and dynamic allocation of services based on passenger demand were cited as key factors behind the record revenue.

APSRTC said operating special services at regular fares allowed passengers to save on travel costs and encouraged the use of public transport over private vehicles.